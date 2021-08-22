VALE — The Drexel H. Foundation held its annual talent show on Aug. 12 on the stage of the historic Rex Theater.
The free annual event was a pinnacle to August Art Camp week the preceding three days. The first-place winner in each age category received $100 cash, a huge trophy and lots of cool prizes, and everyone who performed received a big sack of prizes.
“We enjoyed these in-person events since last year we distributed take home kits, and had a virtual talent show, it was great to see all those masked, yet smiling eyes and faces all week,” said Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel Foundation, in a news release.
She expressed her gratitude to staff and volunteers for helping the events run smoothly and acknowledged the courage of those who participated in the talent show.
“It takes courage to get up on stage. That courage pays off with cash and trophies, gift certificates, and sacks of prizes,” said Fuson.
Winners in the age 4-11 category were: 1st, Giana Rojas singing and dancing; 2nd, Oriah Dentinger, who composed her own rap song; and 3rd, CoCo Dentinger drawing someone from in audience in 3 minutes. Additionally, 5-year-old Taz Cloud danced into the hearts of the audience and was a fan favorite.
Winners of the age 12-14 category were: 1st, Bella Morago, singing; second, Livia Flynn, singing a jazz song; 3rd, Taven Dione-Cloud for juggling with his newly created juggle sticks he made at art camp.
Winners of the age 15-19 category were: 1st, Jae Rojas, playing the accordion; 2nd, Grace Flynn, Stella Flynn, Lia Jensen, Sariah Atkinson and Coco Flynn, who performed an original skit; and 3rd, went to siblings, Jalissa Tolman, who danced to singing by her sister Cady Tolman.
In the Adult category, first place went to Dusty Rose; and second place went to Catherine Booth and Elissa Gaston with a Beetlejuice musical lip-sync.
Youth participating in art camp received a medal.
What’s next
More free events are coming this summer, including the annual crash course in film program on Sept. 1 and the annual Children’s Film Festival & Film-makers Competition “for kids by kids, and with kids in mind.” It will be held on Sept. 18. There is also the “Reunite thru Art” project of painting cows cut outs, which is very popular. “People from all over, Vale, Ontario, Nyssa, art camp kids and others have really enjoyed creating these unique art forms. We will have a few more events to do this before this public art created by this program is displayed later this fall,” said Fuson.
To learn more, contact Fuson or Kelsey Tolman at (541) 473-3470, and leave a message.
