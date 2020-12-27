I hope you had a wonderful Christmas with family and friends. Like most of you, we stayed close to home this year, limited who we saw in-person, and canceled holiday parties to help keep everyone healthy. I was able to take a few days to just spend time with my granddaughter. Anyone who has had the chance to see Christmas through the excitement of a 3 year old knows there are few things more precious. It was wonderful.
Treasure Valley Community College has been closed this past week to celebrate the holidays, but we will reopen Monday, Dec. 28, and we will be ready to help students get registered, buy books and secure their financial aid in time to start winter term on Monday, Jan. 4.
Those who missed signing up for winter quarter, still have time to register. You can apply online for free at www.tvcc.cc. We are closed on Friday for New Year’s day, but you can but stop by any other day this week, or email us at admissions@tvcc.cc, and we’ll help you get started on a new degree or career. Email, walk-in or Zoom – we’re ready to meet you wherever you feel most comfortable.
As I was writing this, I looked back at the message I wrote last year at this time. My message in 2019 was one of optimism. This time last year, enrollment at TVCC was up for this first time in a couple of years, we celebrated the groundbreaking of our CTE Center, we had just kicked off our new cybersecurity offerings and had raised even more scholarships and funding for our students. I wrote about my excitement for so many great things to come in 2020 for TVCC.
Little did we know 2020 would bring unexpected – and unprecedented – challenges and change for everyone – and it would up-end almost every plan we had for the year.
While so much is different today from what I imagined it would be, as I reflect on this past year at TVCC, I am reminded of how much we still have to celebrate.
After a year of rebuilding our nursing program, we were thrilled to announce that 100% of our TVCC nursing students passed the national NCLEX exam to become registered nurses this past summer. Talk about resilience and perseverance.
Our CTE Center construction is completed, with final technology and furnishing installation underway. After COVID-19 threw off our plans for our building construction trades students to complete our furnishings for the new center, we were really stretching to make up this lost time – and find the extra dollars to purchase these furnishings and additional equipment. A generous $100,000 donation from the Sunderland Foundation came just when TVCC needed it most. We still have a few additional requests out to some of our key industry partners — which would result in the best holiday present — but we are confident we will be ready to open the doors of this incredible facility by spring quarter.
Despite the fact the TVCC Foundation had to hold the annual gala event online this year, donors and friends were even more generous with their support for scholarships and emergency needs for our students. And end-of-year gifts are still coming in to support students at TVCC. I am humbled and grateful.
As with any new year, we can expect 2021 to be filled with many possibilities, opportunities and challenges. But no matter what 2021 brings, I assure you TVCC’s Board of Education, administration, faculty and staff are committed to helping our students and community members achieve their goals.
Best wishes for a happy – and an especially healthier – New Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.