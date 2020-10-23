BEAVERTON — The memoir and spirituality book “Good Grief: One Husband’s Journey from Incapacitating Fear to Overwhelming Joy” (published by WestBow Press) by Thomas Michael Johnson shares his story about how he tackled the fear of death and parented his children through grief, including one with autism.
“Grief is like autumn; the beautiful memories come with a lot of hard work,” Johnson explains. “My goal was to share the story about how God lead me from incapacitating fear, through grief, to overwhelming joy.”
The book centers on the author and his three boys (Micah, Gabriel, and Isaiah) after the death of his first wife Amy. It describes the trepidation Johnson lived through as a young man, his freedom from the fear of death before his wife died, and the two years following her death. Rather than just concentrating on death though, Johnson shares the failures, terror, and grief alongside the difficult and humorous. The memoir focuses on the lessons he learned from God directly, from scripture, and from the tight-knit group of family and friends God had given him. In addition, the book features chapters from the perspective of the author’s sons that add depth.
An excerpt from “Good Grief” reads:
There are random moments, in unassuming days, while doing the mundane, when memory—friend or foe, timely or un-, ready-or-not-here-we-come—wields its head to remind me of the joy, beauty, grace, and devotion of my loving wife, Amy. I never want to forget those moments, those random, unassuming, ordinary moments where I encountered her love, her presence, her laugh, her touch, for a brief moment. Sometimes I see her in the three faces I hug every day. Sometimes it’s in the love notes from me to her that I stumble upon in the oddest of places … realizing that she kept each one. Sometimes it’s simply driving down the road, spying something about which she commented once upon a time.
About the Author
Thomas Michael Johnson holds a Master of Education in educational leadership and a Master of Arts in Teaching in secondary education. Known by most as Thom, he lives near Portland, Oregon, with his new bride, three sons and the family dog. He spends his time adventuring with his wife, gaming with his boys, teaching language arts with middle schoolers and saving the world with his imagination. Previously published in a national magazine, “Good Grief” is Johnson’s first book. For more information visit the author’s website: https://thomthewriter.com.
