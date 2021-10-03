ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Connection (previously dubbed Ladies Night Out) is now open to men and women, and this month’s meeting will be held in Ontario. The meeting will be Tuesday at. Kirley’s Family Dining, 830 S.E. First Ave. in Ontario with doors to the banquet room opening at 5:30 p.m. and the program and buffet at 6 p.m.
The cost for the program is $12, which incudes the buffet.
“Balancing Life” is the theme for the event with Janice Mathers, of Bend, presenting a one-person drama.
There will be special music presented by Gwen Moore, of Payette, who will performing on her electric violin.
The featured guest for the evening is Weiser Library’s Timbra Long, who will share how libraries continue to be helpful in this day and age.
In addition to an opportunity for fellowship, there will be door prizes.
Reservations should be made by Monday by phoning or texting Wanda, at (208) 739-5030.
On tap for Nov. 2 is “The Annual Fall Harvest Auction,” which will begin at 6 p.m. at Kirley’s. It will include silent and live auctions, special music and an inspirational speaker. Sponsored worldwide by Stonecroft Ministries, funds raised that evening will be used to help folk find peace and joy in this time in which we live.
During the auction, there will also be homemade goodies, pies & cakes, quilts, jewelry, collectibles, white elephants, and much more. To make a donation for the auction,
phone or text Teresa, at (253) 486-3393.
Men and women are invited to all these non-denominational events sponsored by Treasure Valley Connection.
For more information, contact Wanda or Teresa at the aforementioned phone numbers.
