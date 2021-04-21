New leader: 'I am honored': Kristi Kraft promoted to president, CEO after 25 years with nonprofit

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Special Olympics Idaho announced on Tuesday morning that Kristi Kraft has been named the new president and CEO of the organization, unanimously decided by the Board of Directors at its April 15 board meeting.
Kraft, who had been serving as interim CEO since April 6, has more than 25 years of experience with the Special Olympics movement. This started in 1994 as a volunteer, and, later, she coordinated a local program that serves athletes in Idaho and eastern Oregon from 2000 to 2019. In 2019, she took a major role in producing the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a major fundraising event for the organization nationwide. For the past two years, Kraft has served in the role of director of special events/liaison for the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s Idaho program.
“I am honored,” Kraft told the board at its meeting. “The athletes we serve deserve this program to be the best it can be.”
President of the Board, Mark McCorkle said the timing was “perfect” and that the nonprofit was “blessed” to have her leadership.
“Our mission is to serve the community of individuals with intellectual disabilities and I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead Special Olympics Idaho than Kristi,” he said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 games were either canceled or greatly restricted. Many of the fundraising efforts were also put on hold. Under Kraft’s leadership, Special Olympics Idaho plans to host summer games in Caldwell, Coeur d’Alene and Idaho Falls in May, the Law Enforcement Torch Run, as well as three galas this Fall. She will also place a renewed emphasis on programs and development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.