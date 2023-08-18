BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Joy Spoerndli delights young readers with a whimsical and heartfelt story that follows the journey of “Pearlescent The Pearl,” published by WestBow Press.
Pearlescent was a pearl of great price. She was born out of hardship and has gone through much pain. Despite her difficult beginnings, she trusted God to always bring her through. She knew that the Creator made everything unique and that she was formed for a reason.
“‘Pearlescent the Pearl’ was created with the idea that God can take our pain and shape something of beauty out of the learning process, just like how he shapes a pearl,” the author states. “I’d like for readers to be inspired to give their hurts, tough times and prayers to God. Maybe taking more hope and confidence that God is with them even when days seem tough.”
This book provides a way for parents/guardians to discuss the importance of nature, faith, and growing through hardship with their children.
“Pearlescent The Pearl”
By Joy Spoerndli
Softcover | 8.5 x 8.5in | 28 pages | ISBN 9781973685401
E-Book | 28 pages | ISBN 9781973685418
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Joy Spoerndli is a writer, singer, artist, poet and a children’s picture book author. She is inspired by her faith in God and the beauty of nature that surrounds her on a daily basis. She can be found either working as a Master Esthetician at her local spa, or creating away in her home studio on her next children’s picture book, poetry verse or photo opportunity. She loves time with family and good friends, star gazing at night, fellowship around the table and campfires at the bay.
