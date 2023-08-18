BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Joy Spoerndli delights young readers with a whimsical and heartfelt story that follows the journey of “Pearlescent The Pearl,” published by WestBow Press.

Pearlescent was a pearl of great price. She was born out of hardship and has gone through much pain. Despite her difficult beginnings, she trusted God to always bring her through. She knew that the Creator made everything unique and that she was formed for a reason.



Tags

Load comments