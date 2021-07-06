When nature calls, pack popcorn and hit the trails. Popcorn provides the energy you need to take on the great outdoors. Try the following: Popcorn Granola Snack Bars, Trail Mix, On-the Goji Berry Trail Mix.

Popcorn Granola Snack Bars

Yield: 16 bars

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup honey

• 2/3 cup peanut butter

• 1 cup granola cereal

• 1 cup roasted and salted peanuts

• 3 cups popped popcorn

Directions

• Line an 8 or 9-inch square baking pan with foil.

• Spray foil lightly with cooking spray; set aside.

• Heat honey in a large saucepan until boiling.

• Stir in peanut butter until well blended.

• Remove pan from heat and stir in granola, peanuts and popcorn until coated.

• Press mixture evenly into prepared pan.

• Refrigerate until cool; cut into bars to serve.

Popcorn Trail Mix

Yield: 5 cups

Ingredients

• 8 ounces raisins

• 6 ounces diced, dried fruit (apricots, apples, etc.)

• 1 quart popped popcorn (air popped)

Directions

• Set freshly popped popcorn in large bowl.

• Add diced fruit and raisins.

• Toss popcorn and fruit until combined thoroughly.

On the Go-ji Berry Trail Mix

Yield: 12 cups

Ingredients

• 1 cup each unsalted almonds and cashews

• 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup chopped dried apples

• 1/2 cup dried goji berries

Directions

• Preheat oven to 300° Fahrenheit. Toast almonds and cashews on large, rimmed baking sheet for 10 minutes; let cool.

• Line same baking sheet with parchment paper; spread popcorn onto baking sheet.

• In small saucepan set over medium heat, melt butter, honey, dark chocolate and salt, stirring until smooth.

• Drizzle over popcorn; toss gently.

• Bake, stirring occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes or until popcorn is dry; let cool.

• Toss popcorn mixture with almonds, cashews, apples and goji berries.

