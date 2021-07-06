When nature calls, pack popcorn and hit the trails. Popcorn provides the energy you need to take on the great outdoors. Try the following: Popcorn Granola Snack Bars, Trail Mix, On-the Goji Berry Trail Mix.
Popcorn Granola Snack Bars
Yield: 16 bars
Ingredients
• 1/2 cup honey
• 2/3 cup peanut butter
• 1 cup granola cereal
• 1 cup roasted and salted peanuts
• 3 cups popped popcorn
Directions
• Line an 8 or 9-inch square baking pan with foil.
• Spray foil lightly with cooking spray; set aside.
• Heat honey in a large saucepan until boiling.
• Stir in peanut butter until well blended.
• Remove pan from heat and stir in granola, peanuts and popcorn until coated.
• Press mixture evenly into prepared pan.
• Refrigerate until cool; cut into bars to serve.
Popcorn Trail Mix
Yield: 5 cups
Ingredients
• 8 ounces raisins
• 6 ounces diced, dried fruit (apricots, apples, etc.)
• 1 quart popped popcorn (air popped)
Directions
• Set freshly popped popcorn in large bowl.
• Add diced fruit and raisins.
• Toss popcorn and fruit until combined thoroughly.
On the Go-ji Berry Trail Mix
Yield: 12 cups
Ingredients
• 1 cup each unsalted almonds and cashews
• 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 tablespoons honey
• 1/3 cup chopped dark chocolate or dark chocolate chips
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup chopped dried apples
• 1/2 cup dried goji berries
Directions
• Preheat oven to 300° Fahrenheit. Toast almonds and cashews on large, rimmed baking sheet for 10 minutes; let cool.
• Line same baking sheet with parchment paper; spread popcorn onto baking sheet.
• In small saucepan set over medium heat, melt butter, honey, dark chocolate and salt, stirring until smooth.
• Drizzle over popcorn; toss gently.
• Bake, stirring occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes or until popcorn is dry; let cool.
• Toss popcorn mixture with almonds, cashews, apples and goji berries.
