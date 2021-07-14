Treasure Valley Community College

Treasure Valley Community College's main sign is displayed here.

 The Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College has released the names of students who made it to one of its academic achievement lists for the spring quarter. A list follows of students from the Western Treasure Valley who achieved a grade-point average to earn a spot on the honor roll, dean’s list or president’s list for the quarter.

President’s list (4.0 gpa)

Heather Lyn Airoldi, New Plymouth; Tyler Alder, Weiser; Eduardo Amescua, Ontario; Eutimio Banuelos, Ontario; Leonardo Garcia Becerra, Ontario; Jack Riley Bradford, Vale; Emily Renee Bringman, Vale; Dulce Cassity, Nyssa; Emma Elizabeth Clark, Ontario; Celina A Esquivel, Ontario; Shana M Franklin, Nyssa; Sophia Cassandra Haro, Ontario; Uriel Herrera, Ontario; Jonathan Gabriel Ignacio, Ontario; Arielle Angelea Johnson, Payette; Kurt Kolbaba, Ontario; Lena Morrison, Nyssa; Allison Nicole Noyes, Fruitland; Brandon Alexis Preciado, Fruitland; Naomi Rich, Nyssa; Abigail Christine Smith, Fruitland; and Byron Sullivan, Payette.

Dean’s list (3.75 to 3.99 gpa)

Capri Paisley Bezona, Ontario; Roberto Cano, Ontario; Rylee E Carrell, Payette; McKayla Lynn Garner, Nyssa; Reina A Gilman, Ontario; Asher LaThare Hale, Ontario; Cole Thomas Anderson Harris, Ontario; Nicolas Stokes Holden, Ontario; Gabriel Joseph Kindschy, Vale; Moises Macedo, Ontario; Alicia Daniela Martinez, Ontario; Colin Andrew Petersen, Nyssa; Manuel Ramirez, Ontario; Austin Garth Shepherd, Ontario; Isabella Kenye Sigrah, Fruitland; Lisbeth Winsor, Payette; and Rachel E Wolfe, Vale.

Honor roll (3.5 to 3.74 gpa)

Maria Nancy Aguilar, Ontario; Saira Esmeralda Amaral, Nyssa; Roberto Jesus Amezquita, Nyssa; Eli Barnes, Fruitland; Isaiah Daniel Claudio, Ontario; Sydney Marie Cobb, Weiser; Christina Joy CornwallBrady, Ontario; Mauna-Kea Iva DeLong, Vale; Anthony Lane Frausto, Ontario; Kendall Faith Hawley, Ontario; Pheobe Rose Hester, Vale; Robert Lee Kissler, Ontario; Rachel Ann Lasnick, Fruitland; Sterling Law, Fruitland; Tabitha Dawn Leija, Weiser; Rolando Lopez, Weiser; Matilda Mae Nieskens, Vale; Harlee Jo Pearson, Ontario; Maria Jasmine Quiroz, Ontario; Autumn Elizabeth Ragus, Nyssa; Jennifer Reyes, Ontario; Hazel Elizabeth Sanchez-Leon, Ontario; Michael Robert Sapp, Nyssa; Brianna Zachary Scotto, Fruitland; Cristal Trinidad Montes, Nyssa; Delanie Linn Tuttle, Ontario; Jessica Vasquez, Ontario; Anthony Allan Vincent, Payette; Aaron Gunner Wilson, Ontario; and Josey Jeanette Wilson, Fruitland.

