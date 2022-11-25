PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, welcomes the public to “Christmas Around the World” on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 3rd Ave S, Payette. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meal and program beginning at 6 p.m.
The cost for this event is $14 and you can RSVP by calling or sending a text to Wanda at (208) 739-5030 to reserve your seat.
Annette Wayne from Vale has collected over 100 Nativity scenes and will be sharing some of her favorites from her impressive extensive collection. Each table will be decorated with a Nativity set that will be given as door prizes.
Inspirational speaker DiAnn Wilson from Caldwell, will give a talk titled “Life. Changing Interruptions.” Wilson
has served as Mrs. Senior America and has traveled extensively in that position.
Local vocalist Richard Long of Payette plans to engage participants with his version of a “Name That Tune”
Christmas Song game.
Stonecroft Ministries is an international organization providing events such as this throughout the U.S.
and many foreign countries. Bible Studies are produced and made available through Stonecroft, a
nonprofit, non-denominational organization where the goal is to bring encouragement to men and
women in difficult times.
Stonecroft celebrates its 85th year in 2023 and Treasure Valley Connection, previous called Ladies Night Out Christian Women’s Club, has been serving the valley for more than 60 years.
Upcoming event dates in 2023 include “Surviving Life’s Traumas” with Phyllis Nettleton from Nampa, on Jan. 3. On Feb 7, Linda Varnes, an author and graphic designer from Nampa,, will share a talk she calls “Connecting the Dots.”
The group meets monthly, usually the first Tuesday of each month, at Erika’s Kitchen.
