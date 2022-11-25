PAYETTE — Treasure Valley Connection, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, welcomes the public to “Christmas Around the World” on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Erika’s Kitchen, 1630 3rd Ave S, Payette. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meal and program beginning at 6 p.m.

The cost for this event is $14 and you can RSVP by calling or sending a text to Wanda at (208) 739-5030 to reserve your seat.



