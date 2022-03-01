National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center beginning major retrofit

The Bureau of Land Management's National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center outside Baker City has been closed since 2001 and will remain so for several months after construction that will begin there on Wednesday.
BAKER CITY — A $6.5 million infrastructure makeover of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center will begin Wednesday, according to a news release on Feb. 24 from the Bureau of Land Management.
Plans call for replacing the entire building envelope, installing new cement board siding, insulation, roofing, windows, and doors, along with the heating and cooling system. The all-electric facility costs an average of $10,000 per month to operate and the retrofit is expected to reduce energy consumption by 73%.
“We want to be good stewards of our natural resources,” said Vale District Manager Wayne Monger, whose office oversees the center. “This design utilizes high thermal insulation value materials and high efficiency heating and cooling technology to counter summer and winter energy demands of the site.”
Approximately 16% of the project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act, which allocates up to $1.9 billion annually for maintenance and improvements to critical facilities and infrastructure in national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and Tribal schools. Hess Contracting of Preston, Idaho, will conduct the work, which is expected to be complete in spring 2023. The interpretive center has been closed since October of 2021 to allow for the removal and storage of artifacts, exhibits and furnishings in preparation for the project, and will remain closed several more months after construction while the exhibits and fixtures are reinstalled.
During construction, visitors will still have a range of opportunities to learn about the Oregon Trail in Baker City.
A new exhibit at the Baker Heritage Museum in Baker City is scheduled to open in May.
BLM park rangers will staff the exhibit and provide interpretive programs.
Living history demonstrations and events will be held across the street at Geiser Pollman Park, too.
The Oregon Trail Ruts Access will remain open throughout construction.
“We recognize the important role the center plays in telling the history of eastern Oregon and the settlement of the Pacific Northwest,” said Monger.
Thirty years ago, the interpretive center opened its doors for the first time. Since then, almost 2.4 million visitors have learned what it was like to be part of one of the longest overland migrations in North American history.
