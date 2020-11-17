Nation gives a nod to Idaho's mashed potatoes on Thanksgiving

More mashed potatoes are consumed on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year, which is why the fourth Thursday of November is also recognized as National Mashed Idaho® Potato Day.
While Turkey Day may look a little different this year, think of the Idaho Potato Commission as your mashed potatoes headquarters. If you’re short on time (or burners on your stove), let your appliances do some of the heavy lifting and prepare buttery Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes or a batch of Traditional Slow Cooker Mashed Potatoes. Looking to make an impression? These cheesy Pecorino Pancetta Garlic Mashed Potatoes will do the trick and are sure to be gone even before the turkey is carved.
Adding a pop of color to your dinner spread is easy with Creamy Carrot Mashed Potatoes with Pecans or Cheddar Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes.
