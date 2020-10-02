My thoughts on the new ‘Weakest Link’

ONTARIO
Anyone who watched “Who wants to be a Millionaire” on ABC at the turn of the millennium may also be familiar with its competitor over on NBC called “The Weakest Link.” It aired for about a year hosted by Anne Robinson in primetime from 2001-02 before George Gray (the same guy who announces “The Price is Right”) took it over for syndication until 2003. I watched the original when the old PAX network introduced it to me through reruns and I quite enjoyed it, even the celebrity episodes (for which I consider myself vindicated because Levar Burton of “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fame won one of those episodes. He’s a very smart man). Too bad PAX inhaled a negative ion after that …
But now “The Weakest Link” is back, and as your local game show enthusiast I was excited to hear it was coming back. When I heard Jane Lynch from “Glee” and “Hollywood Game Night” was slated to host, I immediately felt it was in good hands. I feel like her personality is right in line with the show’s premise and could reasonably do Robinson some justice. Then again, nobody can do the “queen of mean” act quite like Anne, in my honest opinion.
Thankfully the game play is largely the same, with contestants taking turns to answer questions to form a chain of correct answers to bank the target amount for each round, although I feel requiring the contestants to hit their buzzer as they bank money is rather unnecessary if you say bank. Otherwise, having the questions on screen for viewers at home is a nice touch, as is giving contestants visual questions where they have an image on their voting screen as a clue. But even that won’t help the more dimwitted of contestants, I don’t think. As for the voting, that feels more or less a fresher experience as you’ll observe this season.
Overall, do I recommend you check it out? Heck yeah! This show illustrates a point that I often make myself: We need to lighten up a little. Some contestants take the game too seriously, but with the right attitude, the bruise to your ego can be minimal. It’s a game which exposes how much or how little we actually know, and how we often allow petty things to break us down. We can learn from this show to be a little more humble about our shortcomings and to build up a tough skin against others who try to break us down. Let’s just hope they don’t start relying on celebrity specials again, because that worked brilliantly to doom the show last time …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.