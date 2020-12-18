There are literally thousands of brain games on your smartphone’s application store. Naturally, as your neighborhood game show enthusiast, I find myself downloading ones based on game shows. But one in particular stuck out at me, because it is essentially its own self-contained game show: HQ Trivia.
It’s published by Intermedia Labs and was co-developed by Rus Yusupov and Colin Kroll, who developed the defunct video hosting service, Vine. It first came out in 2017.
The way it works is you download the HQ Trivia app, then set aside 7-7:30 p.m. (MT) each day of the week (at least on your free days) and launch the app just before the top of the hour.
After host Matt Richards’ opening spiel from their New York studio, which usually includes a shoutout to HQ’s chosen charity of the day, (to which HQ donates a nickel for each active player online that day) you get 12 multiple choice questions, each timed about 10 seconds. If you answer all 12 correctly, you win a share of the $5,000 jackpot which is split among the winners … usually a few thousand players. Some games net players over $5 each if a particularly “savage” question comes up. (That’s a query that stumps about half or more of those competing.)
You can use ‘erasers’ to whittle down your choices if you’re on the fence about an answer, and if you get one wrong you can redeem an extra life to get back in the game. Best of all, you get to see how many of your opponents got it right in real time.
I first downloaded HQ this past summer when I got my current phone, and I love this game for five reasons:
• Richards is one heck of a funny guy, if slightly awkward. You should hear him sing his heart out after a savage question!
• Wednesday nights typically feature movie trivia, hosted by Anna Roisman, and there’s also a ‘Hall of (Sports) Trivia’ game on Thursdays at 6 p.m., hosted by Jeff Eisenband.
• You get to play for money; There’s even a nightly shot at joining a smaller pool of players, for a small fee, which plays for an extra cash prize. What’s better than winning cash money during a pandemic?
• I get to play against some of my coworkers (not naming names, even though one of them’s been playing longer than I have!). And last, but certainly not least …
• It’s social distancing compatible. Perhaps this should have been first, but I’m not gonna obsess about it.
Admittedly, I don’t get to hop on every day due to my schedule nor do I usually answer all 12 right. I haven’t always gotten to watch a lot of prime time TV, and sports is a category I dread as much as Jeopardy! contestants. It’s more the fun factor that keeps me hooked, including Richards’ and Roisman’s corniness.
Noteworthy is that HQ was nominated in July 2019 for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Interactive Program for its “HQ Trivia x Warner Bros.: A Live and Interactive Animation First” game. It lost out to “NASA InSight’s Mars Landing”.
Wanna play me and tens of thousands of other players? Get the app, get in the game and don’t be afraid to get gabby in the chat. Hopefully you’re nice enough to be nice in there this time of year…
