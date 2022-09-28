Molly in the Mineshaft kicks off 2022-23 season

Molly in the Mineshaft will perform in Ontario on Oct. 6 as the first of the concerts for the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley's 2022-23 season. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with tickets available at the door or in advance. 

ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center are proud to host Molly in the Mineshaft as the first concert of its 2022-23 season.

The event takes place Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.



