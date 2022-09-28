Molly in the Mineshaft kicks off 2022-23 season

Molly in the Mineshaft will perform in Ontario on Oct. 6 as the first of the concerts for the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley's 2022-23 season. The concert will be at 7 p.m. in the theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center, with tickets available at the door or in advance.
ONTARIO — Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley and Four Rivers Cultural Center are proud to host Molly in the Mineshaft as the first concert of its 2022-23 season.
The event takes place Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
The Provo, Utah-based band blends folk, bluegrass, jazz, Celtic, and rock music with talent and innovation to get “Newgrass,” their own exciting night of music for everyone. As a special surprise, the audience will help decide the program, making this a don’t miss unique event.
Molly in the Mineshaft was founded in 2013 while its members were attending college and performing with other bands. Their purpose is to uplift, entertain and inspire people of all ages though high energy, diverse music. Band members have performed all over the world for audiences ranging from school children to international dignitaries.
Awards and recognition include three-time national twin fiddle champion; “Best of State” small instrumental group; “Best Original Composition”, Utah Percussive Arts Society; and a combined 7 state instrument championships in violin, banjo, and mandolin.
Band members include Alex Vincent on Voice, Guitar and Mandolin, Erin Patterson on Voice, Mandolin and Octave Mandolin, Grace Dayton on Voice and Violin, Jordan Benson on Banjo and Cello, Joshua Haines on Bass, Talmage Haines on Guitar, and Scott Monson on Percussion and Piano.
Band members have degrees in music education, business, English and occupational therapy. In addition to performing with Molly in the Mineshaft, members of the group have shared the stage with Natalie MacMaster, Bar J Wranglers, Rory Feek, Jon Schmidt, Lincoln Highway, Evan J. Marshall, Cold Creek and the Lux Singers. All of these talented young people also serve their communities at youth camps, church organizations, senior living centers, hospitals and schools, spreading their joy of music to others.
Tickets are available in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Season tickets and individual concert tickets are available on Eventbrite through Community Concerts of Treasure Valley's similarly named Facebook Page.
Tickets, punch-cards and season passes will also be available for purchase at the door.
To have a safe and uninterrupted concert season, masks are advisable and social distancing will be practiced at the venue.
