Minty Green Popcorn Clusters
Photo courtesy of Popcorn.org

Everyone will be dancing a jig after one delicious bite of these minty green candy crunch clusters courtesy of Popcorn.org.

Recipe follows:

Yield: 32 Clusters

Ingredients

• 12 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn

• 4 cups mini marshmallows

• 2 tablespoons butter or light olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 tablespoon green food coloring

• 1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

• 1 cup green candy-coated chocolate candies

Directions

• Place popcorn in large mixing bowl.

• In saucepan set over medium heat, melt marshmallows, butter and salt, stirring occasionally, until smooth. Remove from heat; stir in food coloring and peppermint extract.

• Immediately toss marshmallow mixture with popcorn; let cool for 2 to 3 minutes or until cool enough to handle. Toss with chocolate candies.

• Shape 3 tablespoonfuls of popcorn mixture into small cluster; repeat with remaining popcorn mixture to make about 32 clusters. Place on waxed paper–lined baking sheet; let cool completely.

Tip

Food coloring can be found in the baking aisle of the supermarket or grocery store.

