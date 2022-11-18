CHICAGO, Ill. — Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministered to mothers during the Chicago Citywide Community Baby Shower held on Saturday, November 5. About 400 new and expectant mothers attended this event, held at the Imani Village community center on the city’s South Side.

Hustle Mommies and the Urban Mom Collective organized the event in collaboration with the Rev. Que English, director of the Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



