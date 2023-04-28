CALDWELL — While studies show fewer and fewer people around the country are turning to religion, the once quiet communities that make up the Treasure Valley’s west side, are forcefully bucking that trend.
Growth in Caldwell and several other towns in the Snake River area have seen dramatic growth which has led to the need for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to create a new stake in Caldwell.
The creation of the Caldwell Idaho Snake River Stake marks the first stake in 16 years to be created in the Caldwell area. The Caldwell Idaho Snake River Stake consists of approximately 3,082 members and is the third stake to serve members of the church covering Caldwell and rural communities like Marsing, Homedale, Wilder, Greenleaf and, even, Jordan Valley, Oregon.
“It is a wonderful blessing to see the growth of the Church in our part of the Lord’s vineyard and to witness the creation of a new stake,” stated President Jason R. Nielsen, Caldwell Idaho Snake River Stake.
Additions of stakes and changes in boundaries are a result of growth. The west end of the Treasure Valley is experiencing tremendous growth and has several cities, including Caldwell, that are in the top 10 fastest growing cities in Idaho.
Caldwell’s current population is at its peak with an estimated 63,629 residents in its 22.1 square miles. Compared to similarly sized cities, Caldwell is growing 89% faster and has grown 130.2% since 2000.
The splitting of the stakes is an indication of the growth not only in population, but also in spiritual strength of the members. A stake is the Church term for a group of congregations in a defined geographic area, similar to a diocese.
The leadership is called a stake presidency and consists of a president and two assistants called counselors. Stake leaders are called from their congregations and serve for approximately eight to ten years. Stake and congregational leaders earn their own living and receive no pay for their voluntary church service.
Combined, there are about 9,000 members in the Caldwell and Snake River area with each stake having about 3,000 members. The Caldwell Idaho Snake River Stake joins the Caldwell Idaho Stake led by Christopher W. Stratton, Stake President, and the Caldwell Idaho East Stake, led by Jon Cortney Stauffer, Stake President.
City of Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner shared, “As many people know, it is a very exciting time for Caldwell. We continue to experience incredible growth in our community as people continue to discover what a special place Caldwell is. We are a community filled with wonderful people, of all kinds of backgrounds and beliefs. We are grateful for our faith-based community and the many churches that reside in Caldwell. They are a bedrock to what makes us such a special place to live and to raise a family.”
