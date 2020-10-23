You ask, why does God allow all the fires and destruction of homes? Where is He when the riots are destroying city businesses and homes? Where has He been when the fear of the pandemic struck, when His churches were closed and meetings canceled and jobs lost.
Maybe we’re asking the wrong question. Maybe we should be asking ourselves where were we when they took God out of our schools. Where were we when they told us we couldn’t have Nativity scenes or crosses in public places. What did we do when they declared abortion legal, or that we had to be tolerant of intolerant homosexuals or transgenders. Where were we when they declared same sex marriage legal, and if we didn’t approve we are homophobic and intolerant. Where were you when all for these things took place? Are we just meekly following along with the world around us? Maybe we should be asking where were we when God called to us and asked us to walk in His path, to live by His laws.
God has called us to “come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues” (Revelation 18:4, NKJV). God is not calling us out physically; we are flesh and blood, we live in a flesh and blood world. He is calling us out spiritually to live apart from this world, to be in it but not of it. We have been called by God to emulate and follow Christ, to have the very mind and heart of God (Hebrews 8:10). We are called to walk in the way, the truth, and the life (John 14:6).
As individuals, we generally don’t have a large circle of influence. Our friends, neighbors, families, coworkers, churches – do they know where we stand? Do they know you “sigh and cry over all the abominations” (Ezekiel 9:4) that are taking place around us? Or do they see you cowering in fear over every little thing?
You are a Christian, called and Chosen by God. See 1 Peter 2:9. You have not been given a “spirit of fear, but of power, of love, and of a sound mind” (2 Timothy 1:7). Use it. As a christian you have been called to “present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:1-2, NKJV). Our job is to witness. That requires of us to be seen and heard. To stand for truth, honesty, and righteousness.
Where were you when they came and closed your church?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.