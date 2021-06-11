ONTARIO – Four Rivers Cultural Center is serving up movie screenings at no cost this summer starting with “The Croods: A New Age” on June 12, which starts at 2 p.m. The animated feature will be the first of four films being shown at the Cultural Center during its Summer Saturday Showtime event.
The next films to be shown include “Tom & Jerry: The Movie” on July 10, “The Biggest Little Farm” on Aug. 7 and “Raya and the Last Dragon” on Aug. 14.
All of the films featured are rated PG.
