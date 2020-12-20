Marines donate six presents each to 250 children in head start

MALHEUR COUNTY
For the past nine years, Edge Performance Sports has lent a large enclosed trailer and pickup to haul it to Malheur County Child Development. The reason: So toys can be picked up from the U.S. Marines at Boise’s Gowen Field, who donated them.
“It’s a huge, huge process,” said Anna Klug, on-site coordinator for the center.
Additionally, she said a cut in military funding could impact the ability of the Marines to continue the program in 2021.
In addition, she says, they could not make it happen without Edge’s donation.
“Ryan Gentry, owner of Edge, he has just been awesome,” Klug said.
She said she and her husband, Craig Klug, during one of the first years took a pickup with a little trailer to pick up the presents. To avoid this again, they contacted Gentry at the last minute the next year, letting him know their needs, and he happily obliged.
To find out what to purchase for the children, child development gets applications from parents, who fill out a first name, age and sex of the child. Those are turned into a spreadsheet for the Marines, who then attach a sheet to the accompanying bag of toys.
This year, due to COVID, the pickup was done outside the facility, where the goods were stored in pods.
Another wrench in the plans this year due to the pandemic was not having a place to sort, because they wouldn’t be able to use the centers as in past years.
Brothers Ralph and Ken Poole came to the rescue for this need, donating the use of their new building to sort the bags of gifts.
“I don’t know what we would have done if the Pooles haven’t let us use that,” she said.
Staff showed up at the building to sort the presents and take them back to their respective centers for parents to pick up through Dec. 22.
“It’s quite a team work here in Ontario,” Klug says.
This year, the gifts were picked up on Dec. 9 and parents have been filtering in since then (trying to go without the kids), to pick up gifts. However, she said some families will purposely wait until the last possible minute to pick up gifts.
Klug explained that some families, due to their living situations, are unable to hide the presents earlier.
She was happy to report that 250 children will be receiving gifts this year, and hopes the Marines can continue with donations.
“I keep sending positive thoughts that hopefully we can keep doing it,” Klug said. “I’ve had years in the past where, really, this is the main source of gifts for family, with each child getting about four gifts plus a book and sports item.”
