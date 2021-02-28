As March Madness reaches a crescendo this month with an estimated $10 billion in bets placed on the NCAA basketball championship games each year, calls to the National Problem Gambling Helpline, (800) 522-4700, spike an average of 30% during the month, according to a news release from Lifeways.
For the 19th year the National Council on Problem Gambling, dedicates the month of March to helping people. The campaign theme “Awareness + Action” is all about taking specific action and having conversations about problem gambling issues and directing people to the help they may need. Approximately 1% of adults in the United States are estimated to meet criteria for gambling disorder. In Oregon the statistics are even higher at 2.6% of the population, which equals roughly 264,000 Oregonians. And yet for many people all across the country, gambling remains a hidden addiction.
Using the tagline #AwarenessPlusAction, Problem Gambling Awareness Month (#PGAM2021) is designed to help raise awareness of the prevention, treatment, and recovery services available for those adversely affected by gambling. This grassroots campaign brings together a wide range of stakeholders, including public health organizations, treatment providers, advocacy groups and gambling operators. They work collaboratively to let people know that hope and help exist.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call, chat or text the Oregon Problem Gambling Resource at www.opgr.org or (877) MY-LIMIT. When you call, a certified gambling addiction counselor will listen, educate, answer questions, and refer you to a free and confidential treatment services.
There are approximately 46 providers throughout the state of Oregon providing FREE, state-funded, confidential gambling treatment to Oregon residents and their families or friends. All counselors are trained and certified in gambling addiction. Locally disordered gambling treatment is available by contacting Lifeways at (541) 889-9167.
