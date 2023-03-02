ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center has an abundance of events planned this month and continues ongoing free community programming for health and wellness.
Following is what you can expect this month.
• March 2: Kids Art Lab from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Youth will be making sandpaper transfers to create unique pieces of framed art. Registration is limited to 20 participants. Cost is $5 per kid.
• March 3: Members Night-Taste of Culture from 7 to 9 p.m. Cultural dishes will be served, including Mexican, Basque, Japanese and Middle Eastern delights. Four River Cultural Center members get in for free; for members of the public, the event costs $15 per person.
• March 15: Literacy Night from 6 to 7 p.m. Literacy night includes the sharing of different stories. This will be happening every wednesday of the month, including a free craft, as well.
Rise and shine yoga continues to be offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6 to 7:15 a.m. in the Harano Gallery. Class size is limited to 25 people.
The Redemption Art Exhibit which opened Jan. 6 and will be open through March 24. It is free to view Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Young at Heart for seniors out there trying to keep moving, this class provides cross memory training and light cardio. It is every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.
Kids Movement is for youth in first to eighth grade and is every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. It's a great program for those struggling to focus or with ADHD and it's free. There is a limit of 25 youth per class.
Mind and body Calm is on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It includes restorative yoga and a blend of meditation from 11 a.m. to noon. This class is also limited to 25.
Expand and Restore Yoga: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Where you learn Yin yoga and you get an hour of self care.
The Cultural Center is at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, For more information phone (541)-889-8191 or visit 4rcc.com.
