WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Eastern Oregon University awarded 717 degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. A news release on Aug. 30 detailed information about students from the Western Treasure Valley. Information follows regarding the student, their respective degree earned and major.
Brogan: Christopher Cody Thomson, Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education
Fruitland: Osvaldo DeJesus Benitez, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Rachel Mae Garman, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Ashlie Herzberg, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Alexis Nikole MacKenzie, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology/Sociology; Kate Nishizaki, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; and Aubrey Kay Wilson, Bachelor of Science, Multidisciplinary Studies / Elementary Education.
Jordan Valley: Emilee Suzanne Burch, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; and Nicholas Eiguren, Master of Arts in Teaching, Secondary Education/
New Plymouth: Guadalupe Hernandez, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; and Christina Orinda Ingalls, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education.
Nyssa: Maya Jewel Garner, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Garrett Fowler Moyes, Bachelor of Science, Anthropology/Sociology; Maribel Ramirez, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies; Layla Melida Rico, Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education; and Rosa Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Physical Activity & Health.
Ontario: Briana Bevers, Bachelor of Music; Jodi L Else, Bachelor of Science, Accounting; Molly Anne Erskine, Bachelor of Science, Health and Human Performance; Osbaldo Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education; Travis Lee Lock, Bachelor of Science, Fire Services Administration; Briceida Martinez-Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Physical Activity & Health; Kamilla Yvette Palomo, Master of Science in Education; Burgandee R Porter, Bachelor of Science, Multidisciplinary Studies / Elementary Education; and Cassandra E Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
Payette: Renee Therese Copple, PostBac Accounting Certificate; and Dylan Long, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.
Vale: Francisco Jose Yraguen, Master of Science in Education
