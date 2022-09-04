Purchase Access

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Eastern Oregon University awarded 717 degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. A news release on Aug. 30 detailed information about students from the Western Treasure Valley. Information follows regarding the student, their respective degree earned and major.

Brogan: Christopher Cody Thomson, Master of Arts in Teaching, Elementary Education



