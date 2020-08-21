Man who grew up in Ontario pens third book

PORTLAND
“All Present and Accounted For,” by author Steven Craig, is an hour by hour account of the true story of the grounding and near sinking of the United States Coast Guard Cutter Jarvis off the coast of Alaska in 1972 and the heroic efforts that saved the ship.
Craig says he grew up in Ontario in the mid-60s, and his father was a Little League coach and Boy Scout District leader; along with being active in the PTA at Aiken. Craig attended school at Aiken starting in the second grade and stayed in the area through junior high until his father’s state job lead the family to Portland.
Craig says his third-grade teacher, Elizabeth Elfbrant (later Bugni) always told him, “Steve someday you will be important, you could be president.”
Craig has fond memories living in Ontario, where he says he grew up in a neighborhood near the high school, delivered newspapers for the Oregonian and Oregon Journal, and played in Little League with catcher Gordy Ogowa and others.
He says he “seriously” owes her for believing in him when others did not. Craig retired as a captain from the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, and earned a Masters Degree in Emergency Management from AMU.
“I’ve written 3 books, this has been most memorable and the most rewarding,” he says.
In a review of Craig’s newest book, Paul Keane, USNR Rear Admiral, says the book along with a bonus chapter are inspiring.
“The investigation of what could have been the worst Coast Guard ship disaster in the service’s history is detailed, along with what happened to Captain Wooley and his crew after they left the Coast Guard,” wrote Keane. “An unexpected bonus in the book is a chapter about David Jarvis, for whom the cutter was named. Jarvis demonstrated extraordinary courage in leading a rescue mission to Point Barrow, the northernmost city in Alaska.
Today, one of the most prestigious Coast Guard awards is the David H. Jarvis Award for Inspirational Leadership. The Jarvis story is inspiring and so is this book.”
Calling Craig a “meticulous researcher and superb storyteller,” Keane says the book “is a must-read.”
