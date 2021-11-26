Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — The Malheur County fairgrounds 795 N.W. Ninth St., in Ontario will be hosting a holiday bazaar on Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 in the Commercial Building and Girvin Hall.

Over 70 vendors will have items available for purchase and on Dec.4 and Dec. 10, Santa will be at Girvin Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to take photos.

Photos are $5 each.

Tags

Load comments