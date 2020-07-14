During this time of uncertainty, it seems like we are seeking as much surety as we can get. Unfortunately, we continue to grapple with the reality that uncertainty is just part of our daily lives right now.
There are so many questions. Students are asking what will classes be like this fall? Will we have athletics? Will things ever go back to normal?
At Treasure Valley Community College, we are working daily to plan, adjust and organize our campus for fall classes. While some things are still uncertain, we are taking what we know today and making the best plan possible.
TVCC will have in-person classes this fall. In order to make this happen, we are limiting class sizes to ensure social distancing. Smaller class sizes will mean students need to enroll and register early to make sure they have a seat in one of those classes. We will offer web-based classes and we are expanding our virtual offerings, but what we learned this spring and summer is that our students really want to get back into the classroom.
As before, all of our decisions will continue to be guided by these priorities:
• Protect the health, safety and wellbeing of every member of our community, and contribute to the local and national efforts to reduce the spread of this virus.
• Base our decisions on health guidance from an authoritative scientific source – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon Health Authority and our local partners at the Malheur County Health Department.
• Continue carrying out our academic mission as best as possible given the circumstances.
We meet weekly with representatives from across the College to discuss concerns and ideas about what we need to do to communicate, coordinate and clean in order to ensure we can re-open College-wide this fall. Concerns about cleaning classrooms, wearing masks and other compliance issues are being developed and drafted for review. Ideas about more hybrid classes – some portion onsite and some online – are being discussed and we are working to equip more classrooms with additional webcams and technology for Zoom participation.
As for athletics, we are getting information daily from representatives from the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC). We just found out this week that volleyball and soccer seasons will be postponed from fall to next spring. This will mean we have to juggle practice times and areas, transportation and several other issues, but we will do what it takes. We are developing protocols to ensure we can meet requirements to keep TVCC athletes eligible and healthy for the upcoming seasons.
NWAC is planning for a season and a championship event for every sport, but we are also told that the number of games, matches or competitions might be reduced by at least 20%. These meetings with NWAC, college presidents and athletic directors are continuing this next month and we will keep you posted on any additional developments.
In all things moving forward, flexibility will be the key to getting to our next steps. I’m grateful for the flexibility and resilience our students, employees and community members have shown during these past few months.
Finally, if you know a student – or a prospective student – please encourage them to register early for fall classes. We are open for student services and advising all summer. While some things may still be uncertain, you can be certain that continuing your education, especially for essential jobs, is a great choice.
Dana Young is president of Treasure Valley Community College. The views and opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of The Argus Observer.
