BOISE — Craving comfort foods as you continue to #StayAtHome? This creamy and decadent Instant Pot Potato Cheese Casserole uses simple ingredients that may already be in your kitchen. Taking just 15 minutes to prepare, this mouthwatering dish is made with Idaho® russet potatoes, chives, garlic, a blend of cheeses and heavy cream. Serve it alongside any protein and dinner is ready!
Instant Pot Potato
Cheese Casserole
If you love creamy cheese and potato casseroles, you can make this delicious side dish in half the time by using your Instant Pot!! The whole family will love this easy Instant Pot Potato Cheese Casserole! It is ready in just 15 minutes from start to finish!
Read Sandi’s full post here, including main course dishes that go great with Instant Pot Potato Cheese Casserole and step-by-step instructions.
Ingredients:
• 6 Idaho® russet potatoes
• 2 tablespoons avocado oil
• 2 teaspoons Litehouse® chives
• 1 teaspoon Litehouse® garlic
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon pepper
• 6 ounces goat cheese
• 1 cup heavy cream
• 1/4 cup water
• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
• 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese
Directions:
1. Use a mandolin slicer to slice the Idaho® potatoes into thin circles.
2. Drizzle avocado oil on the bottom of the Instant Pot.
3. Add potatoes to an Instant Pot, layer with some chives, garlic, salt, and pepper.
4. Add goat cheese in chunks around the potato slices.
5. Pour the heavy cream and water onto the potatoes.
6. Top with additional garlic and chives.
7. Cook on manual for 10 minutes.
8. Depressurize the Instant Pot.
9. Remove the cooked potatoes and place them in an oven-safe dish.
10. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top of the potatoes.
11. Broil for 4 minutes until the cheese melts.
12. Serve hot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.