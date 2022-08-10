Nyssa student Andraya McThrow has her water bottle ready for her grandfather. McThrow and other Nyssa students gathered in the school’s library over the summer to work on a number of projects as part of the Maker Space program.
Dagen McSweeney proudly shows off his new tie-die shirt, complete with a logo of his own design. McSweeney and other Vale students spent part of the summer participating in the Maker Space program.
Zac Knapp | Vale Middle School
Nyssa student Andraya McThrow has her water bottle ready for her grandfather. McThrow and other Nyssa students gathered in the school’s library over the summer to work on a number of projects as part of the Maker Space program.
VALE – While their friends were hitting the local swimming pool or complaining about boredom at home, more than 150 summer school students from Adrian, Harper, Nyssa, Vale and Ontario were not just sitting in a classroom or finishing up a book report. Instead, the students were designing and creating an array of stickers, beverage tumblers and T-shirts using state-of-the-art computer equipment courtesy of Malheur Education Service District’s Maker Space program.
“Maker Space provides an opportunity for students to develop 21st century skills,” said Nickie Shira, STEM and Innovation Coordinator for Malheur ESD. “The program assists in critical thinking, problem solving, persistence, develops digital fabrication skills and aids students in computer science knowledge.”
Those are all lofty goals for a summer school program, but Nyssa student Andraya McThrow had only a single idea on her mind-a customized travel mug for her grandfather. The third-grade student spent hours preparing the correct design she was to laser engrave on the mug, one to be a present for someone important in her life. She had previously designed and made two T-shirts, one for her mother and, finally, one for herself.
On this day, McThrow was one of more than 40 students gathered in the Nyssa school library. Some worked on laptops as projects were still in the design stage while others waited by the laser engraver or stood as T-shirts or cloth bags rolled off the printer.
In a room at Vale Middle School, Dagan McSweney was tracing out a video game character for use as a vinyl sticker decal. Once completed, McSweney had his sites set on creating a tie-die shirt.
“This really has not been hard to learn and has made summer school fun,” said McSweney.
Summer school instructor Zac Knapp said the Maker Space program has kept students returning back each day, excited to spend their day in the classroom creating.
“The program gives them something to be excited about,” Knapp said. “They create art and want to be here every day. I have students asking if they can come in after school or come in early to finish.”
Knapp explained the program has especially assisted with students previously struggling to find their way in typical classrooms. In addition, Knapp said many of the stickers being created promote multi-cultural issues.
“We are hoping this program is continued into the school year as students are excited to be here, excited to show their creativity, excited to learn the process,” he said.
With the program wrapping up the second summer school season, Shira said plans are to continue Maker Space during the regular school year at both the middle school and high school levels. High school students were used this summer as paid assistants, answering questions from the younger students and assisting where needed.
The push towards the future enters the classrooms due to a number of factors. Funding arrived from a consortium of sources including the Stem Hub arm of Oregon Department of Education, the Malheur Work Force Readiness Coalition, and the Eastern Oregon Border Board. The Frontier STEM Hub, Malheur ESD and the Oregon State University Extension Office also provided manpower, classrooms, and additional resources for the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.