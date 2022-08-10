Purchase Access

VALE – While their friends were hitting the local swimming pool or complaining about boredom at home, more than 150 summer school students from Adrian, Harper, Nyssa, Vale and Ontario were not just sitting in a classroom or finishing up a book report. Instead, the students were designing and creating an array of stickers, beverage tumblers and T-shirts using state-of-the-art computer equipment courtesy of Malheur Education Service District’s Maker Space program.

“Maker Space provides an opportunity for students to develop 21st century skills,” said Nickie Shira, STEM and Innovation Coordinator for Malheur ESD. “The program assists in critical thinking, problem solving, persistence, develops digital fabrication skills and aids students in computer science knowledge.”



