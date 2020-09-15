Make fingerling mashed potatoes in about 30 minutes

Summer is here for a couple more weeks, and that means there’s still time for a few more backyard dinners before the season is over. These tangy Crispy Lemon and Herb Idaho® Fingerling Potatoes are simple to prepare and pair wonderfully with grilled or pan fried meats, fish or summer veggies.
Made with Idaho® fingerling potatoes and an herb lemon marinade prepared with olive oil, lemon juice and zest, fresh herbs like thyme and parsley, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper, these potatoes are a heavenly combination of tart and savory flavors.
To prep the potatoes, make sure to steam them until they are “fork tender” and then press each potato after they have cooled to expose the inner flesh. This will ensure the potatoes will evenly soak up the marinade.
Pro tip: If you don’t have a fryer on hand, you can use a deep pot, a slotted fry spoon and a probe or candy thermometer to gauge the temperature of the oil.
For more recipes, from pantry basics to creative projects, visit the Idaho® Potato website.
The following is a recipe by blogger Matt McMillin, courtesy of Idaho Potato Commission.
Crispy Lemon and Herb Idaho® Fingerling Potatoes
Smashed Fingerlings
• 3 pounds Idaho® Fingerling Potatoes
• Water, as needed for steaming Herb Lemon Marinade
• ¾ teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh garlic, chopped
• 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped
• 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
• ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
• 1½ teaspoons lemon zest
• ¾ teaspoon black pepper
• ¾ teaspoon Kosher salt
• 4 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
• half-cup cup extra virgin olive oil
To Serve (per serving)
• ¼ pound crushed fingerling potatoes herb lemon marinade, as desired
• 3 tablespoon grated Parmesan
• ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
• 2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped
Directions:
Smashed Fingerlings
• Wash and rinse potatoes.
• Fill a pot with about an inch of water and bring to a simmer.
• Place a steam basket with potatoes into the pot and steam for about 20-25 minutes or until you can just poke a knife through the middle.
• Transfer potatoes to a clean sheet pan, spread out into a single layer and allow to cool at room temperature.
• When cool, press each potato, exposing the inner flesh of the potato, yet keeping the potatoes whole or in large pieces.
Herb Lemon Marinade
• Prepare and measure all ingredients. Be sure to chop all herbs evenly.
• Place all ingredients, except the oil in a mixing bowl.
• Slowly whisk in the oil until well combined.
• To reduce ingredients can substitute thyme, garlic, tarragon, parsley, and red pepper flakes with 5 tablespoons of Italian Seasoning Blend. Can replace lemon zest, black pepper, and Kosher Salt with 3 tablespoons of Lemon Pepper Seasoning.
To Serve
• Fry crushed fingerling potatoes in a 360°F fryer, until crisp and deep, golden brown (approximately 2-3 minutes).
• When done immediately drain off excess oil and transfer to a clean bowl.
• Immediately toss with Herb Lemon Marinade, grated Parmesan, sea salt and parsley. Coat the potatoes evenly.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
Chef Tip: Great with steaks, fish or chicken. Another thing I like to do is add a flavored aioli underneath a portion of the crispy potatoes like a preserved lemon & garlic aioli, chimichurri aioli or sesame-sriracha aioli.
