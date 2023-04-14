Make a craft for Earth Day

Attendees of a craft day on Earth Day, April 22, will get to create edible gardens. All ages can participate and registration is open through April 21.

ONTARIO — People of all ages can join a local craft making event for Earth Day, thanks to an activity being offered up by Ontario Recreation District.

On Earth Day, which is April 22, from 3 to 4 p.m., attendees can make an edible garden craft.



