Make a craft for Earth Day

ONTARIO — People of all ages can join a local craft making event for Earth Day, thanks to an activity being offered up by Ontario Recreation District.
On Earth Day, which is April 22, from 3 to 4 p.m., attendees can make an edible garden craft.
The cost is $10 for people inside the district boundaries and $15 for those living elsewhere.
Registration is open through April 21.
An Ocean Painting class is being held today from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with all ages welcome.
All ages are welcome; however for children 7 and younger, parents are asked to stay and help them complete the craft.
Classes take place at the Rec. District at 745 S.W. Third Ave.
For more information, email Toni at toni@ontariorecdistrict.com.
Sports programs
The district also offers various sports programs, including Ontario Youth Baseball and Ontario Youth Softball, both for ages 9-14 with multiple levels based on age. Registration deadlines for these is Monday, with programs beginning April 24.
Registration for Little Rookies (7-8), Co-Ed T-Ball (5-6), and Co-Ed Whiffle Ball (3-4), closes May 15, with programs beginning May 29.
Early registration for flag football for K-8 boys and girls is open now through May, with regular registration in May and June. Games begin mid- to late- June and finish in early August.
It’s not quite time to register for tackle football for grades 3-4 and 5-6. That comes with early registration in June and early July, and following that is regular registration through early August.
Other sports programs and clinics related to sports offered by the district include basketball, golf, soccer, tennis/pickleball, volleyball and wrestling.
Fitness programs
New this year is Adult Yoga for fitness which is happening through April 26. There are Rise and Shine classes on Mondays from 6 to 7 a.m. and Escalating Variety classes on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Classes are held in the aerobics room of the aquatic center.
People age 12 and older can enjoy the Owyhee Hiking Club, which has hikes each Wednesday for the month of April. The group hiked to “The Thumb” on Thursday. Other hikes coming up include April 19: Walk the Dam Road; April 23: A Co-hike with the Yoga in the Wild Owhyee group (yoga not included); and April 30: Hike to Pinnacle Point.
Better Bones & Balance, a program which helps seniors improve balance and strength to avoid falls, continues in 6-week sessions through the end of the year. Classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is open for those classes through June 30. Participants should be mobile without a walker.
Soccer camp
A Challenger International Soccer Camp is planned June 12-16 at Alameda Elementary School. Dates are subject to change on this camp, based on the coaches who come from Challenger to offer the camp.
This has multiple options, including TinyTykes, and half-day programs in the morning or afternoon. These camps are designed for all ages and ability levels, from beginners to advanced, according to information about the camp.
To register or learn more about the camps, including the cost, visit the Rec District’s website, ontariorecdistrict.com and click on the “Camps/Club info” tab at the top of the page or scroll down on the home page until you see what you are interested in.
