NYSSA — Nyssa Senior Center will have its first lunch sponsored by Malheur Council on Aging on Tuesday. The lunch starts at noon, and people are encouraged to come a bit earlier.

After that, the meals will be held regularly on Tuesdays, starting Aug. 24, and on Thursdays, starting Aug. 26.

No events are planned until September.

The senior center is at 316 Good Ave., Nyssa.

For more information, phone (541) 372-5660.

