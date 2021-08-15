Lunches start back up at the Nyssa Senior Center Argus Observer Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. NYSSA — Nyssa Senior Center will have its first lunch sponsored by Malheur Council on Aging on Tuesday. The lunch starts at noon, and people are encouraged to come a bit earlier.After that, the meals will be held regularly on Tuesdays, starting Aug. 24, and on Thursdays, starting Aug. 26.No events are planned until September.The senior center is at 316 Good Ave., Nyssa.For more information, phone (541) 372-5660. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lunch Nyssa Senior Center Food Commerce Meal Center People Malheur Council September Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more Jobs Top Jobs City of Nyssa Part Time Library Tech Performs various functions Updated 11 hrs ago CONNIE'S CLEANING SERVICE Updated 11 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 11 hrs ago The New Plymouth School District currently has an opening for Updated 11 hrs ago
