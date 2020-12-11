‘Love Sarah’ to play during this year’s virtual Best of the Fests

ASHLAND
Ashland Independent Film Festival “Best of The Fests” virtual film series announces “Love Sarah.” The film will screen on AIFF’s Eventive film channel, accessible from www.ashlandfilm.org, from Dec. 11-17, geo-blocked to Oregon and capped at 500 viewers. The film will be accompanied by a Q&A with director Eliza Schroeder and moderated by Piper Davis, partner at Grand Central Bakery and creator of Mouthy, a podcast providing delicious irreverent talk about food and culture.
“This is an uplifting holiday movie that will leave you feeling good long after the film has ended, as well as making you hungry for the delectable pastries that are the film’s true stars,” said Executive Director Erica Thompson.
AIFF is proud to bring to its “Best of the Fest” monthly series “Love Sarah.” The new British film follows three generations of women who need to overcome their own grief, doubts and differences to honor the memory of their beloved Sarah while embarking on a journey to establish a London bakery filled with love, hope and colorful pastries from all over the world.
Determined to fulfill her late mother’s dream of opening a bakery in charming Notting Hill, 19-year-old Clarissa enlists the help of her mother’s best friend, Isabella, and her eccentric estranged grandmother, Mimi.
“Love Sarah” is a beautiful uplifting movie about grief, self-discovery, and so much more. Philip De Simiyen wrote in Time Out London: “It’s easy to be sniffy about a film that sets three friends on an against-all-odds quest to set up Notting Hill’s 400th artisanal bakery, but its big-heartedness manages to defy cynicism.” Along with the delightful plot, the visuals feature the work of the amazing food stylist Rebecca Woods, who created the pastries with the kind support of acclaimed chef Ottolenghi, and other culturally diverse bakeries around London. Also featured in the movie are recipes and a special appearance by Candace Brown, The Great British Bake off Winner of 2016.
See “Love Sarah” from Dec. 11-17 at www.ashlandfilm.org; tickets are $10 ea.
