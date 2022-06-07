Looking for a gluten-free dish? Try bakers with barbecue chicken

This recipe from MinShien Denis’ Joyous Apron food blog page incorporates naturally gluten free baked russet Idaho® potatoes topped with slow cooker shredded BBQ chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives. Make it ahead of time for a quick and easy lunch or dinner.
MinShien Denis’ Joyous Apron via Idaho Potato Commission
Naturally gluten-free Idaho potatoes are versatile enough to be incorporated into a variety of delicious mains, sides and desserts. For a filling and tasty dinner, hearty BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes will put a smile on everyone’s face at the dinner table.
A recipe follows from MinShien Denis’ Joyous Apron food blog page.
BBQ Chicken Baked Potatoes
Delicious baked russet Idaho® potatoes topped with slow cooker shredded BBQ chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives. A quick and easy lunch or dinner that can be made ahead of time!
Ingredients:
• 3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
• 2 cups BBQ sauce
• 1/3 cup brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons liquid smoke
• 8 large russet Idaho® potatoes
• 1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1/4 cup chives, chopped
Directions:
1. Add chicken breast, BBQ sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, garlic powder and liquid smoke to the slow cooker.
2. Cook on high for 3½ hours, or until chicken can be easily shredded.
3. Preheat the oven to 425°F.
4. Wash potatoes and place them on a baking sheet. Bake for 55-60 minutes, or until potatoes are soft and can be easily pierced with a fork.
5. Shred chicken using a fork, stir, cover and cook on high for another 10 minutes.
6. Cut potatoes into halves, then top with shredded BBQ chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream and chives.
