MALHEUR COUNTY

Two local members of the American Angus Association have been elected as alternate delegates during the annual meeting to be held in Kansas City, Missouri on Nov. 9.

Deanne T. Vallad, of Vale, and Jason Vallad, of Ontario, are among the 301 Angus breeders elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.

Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board during this year’s 137th convention of delegates.

This year’s event has been modified from the traditional Angus Convention format. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the Association.

The annual meeting will provide a modified line up of high-quality education, without compromising the safety and security of those in attendance. Socially-distanced educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Sunday, along with industry updates from thought-leaders and association staff.

