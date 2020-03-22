54 locals certified in Hunter Education

Just before the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife cancelled the remainder of its spring Hunter Education courses, including those which already were underway, due to the COVID-19 threat, a total of 54 students – some of whom are pictured here – did finish classes in Nyssa and Ontario, according to local teacher Dave Stiefvater. Those students are now certified. “The Vale class had two more classes, but could not complete. They will have to complete at a later date,” Stiefvater wrote in an email update.

 Photos courtesy Dave Stiefvater
