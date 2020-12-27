WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
A total of 910 students at Lewis-Clark State College earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester, LC State officials announced on Wednesday.
The total is similar to a year ago prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when 926 students earned fall honors.
Among the 2020 fall honorees, 473 made the President’s List, up 13 from a year ago, while 437 made the Dean’s List.
To qualify for the president’s list students must have a 3.75 grade-point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The dean’s list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
A list of students from the Western Treasure Valley who made it on a list follows.
President’s list
Scott J. MacKenzie, of Fruitland; Kelsey D. Baxter, of New Plymouth; Kyra M. Lockett, Montana N. McDonald, and Jade M. Simonsen, all of Payette; and Benton Spaugh, of Weiser.
Dean’s list
Natalie R. Winsor, of Payette; and Katelynn M. Young, of Weiser.
