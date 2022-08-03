WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Many local youth in 4-H and FFA participated in the Meridian Dairy Show this year. According to information provided in July by University of Idaho Extension out of Canyon County, the show was June 24.
Local results follow.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Many local youth in 4-H and FFA participated in the Meridian Dairy Show this year. According to information provided in July by University of Idaho Extension out of Canyon County, the show was June 24.
Local results follow.
In the FFA Showmanship Class 1, Rylie Stokes, Vale FFA member, took first place out of eight who ranked in that class.
Talyn Smith, Happy Hooves member from Payette, earned sixth out of 11 who placed in 4-H Junior Showmanship.
For the 4-H Intermediate Showmanship, Teagan Stokes who is a Willowcreek Creeker member from Vale, ranked first place while Mya Smith from Payette, who is apart of Happy Hooves, placed sixth out of nine rankings.
In fourth place out of six placements in the 4-H Senior Showmanship is Happy Hooves member Colton Smith from Payette.
For Jersey Heifer - Junior Calf, Teagan Stokes earned second-gold and third-gold out of three rankings.
In Jersey Heifer - Senior Calf, Talyn Smith ranked third-gold while Colton Smith ranked fourth-gold.
Placing in second-gold for Jersey Heifer - Summer Yearling is Rylie Stokes out of two rankings.
Rylie Stokes also placed first-gold in Jersey Heifer - Junior Yearling.
For Jersey Heifer - Senior Yearling, Rylie Stokes placed second-gold, in third-gold is Talyn Smith, Mya Smith in fourth-gold, and and Colton Smith in sixth-silver.
For Jersey Cows - 2 & 3 Years old - Class 17, Rylie Stokes places first-gold, and Teagan Stokes, in Vale FFA, earned second-gold and third-gold.
In Jersey Cows - Over 3 Years old - class 18, Teagan Stokes placed first-gold and Rylie Stokes places second-gold.
Jersey Heifer - Grand and Reserve Champion Female, Riley Stokes placed Grand and Kaelle Stokes from Vale FFA placed reserve.
Mya Smith placed first-gold in Crossbred Heifer - Senior Calf.
Intern Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.