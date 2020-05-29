WEISER — The Payette National Forest has announced that local commercial vendors are now selling fuelwood permits.
Fuelwood permits can be purchased at the following locations in Weiser.
· Ridley’s Food and Drug (208) 549-1332, open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and
· Farmer’s Supply Cooperative (208) 549-0654, open every day from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Personal use fuelwood permits went on sale beginning May 15 through a mail-in and call-in system from Forest Offices – these options are still available, and mail-in applications can be found in front of the McCall, New Meadows, Council and Weiser Ranger District Offices. Applications are also on our Fuelwood webpage, and our U.S. Forest Service-Payette National Forest Facebook page.
