CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.

A total of 1,910 students earned straight-As (4.0 grade-point average). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5 gpa or better) to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

Students on the honor roll from Payette County, who had 3.5 or better gpa, included

Michael Fuller, and Isaac A. Reitz, Freshman, both of Fruitland and Lauren E. Allmaras, of New Plymouth.

