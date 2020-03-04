CORVALLIS — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall term have been announced by Oregon State University. A total of 1,711 students earned straight-A (4.0 grade-point average). Another 4,920 earned a B-plus (3.5 gpa) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the Honor Roll from Malheur County follow.
Nyssa
3.5 gpa or better: David Trinidad
Ontario
Straight-A Average: Jaqueline G. Cuevas, and Quinn M. Susuki; and
3.5 gpa or better: Denis Benitez, Faith R. Herrera, Jianlong Huang, Mayra L. Juarez, Jensen J. Kemble, Alexia R. Navarrete, Orlando J. Nunez, Koben H. Shigeta, Paiten W. Tensen, and Caleb J. Wilson
Vale
Straight-A Average: Mandy N. Wolfe; and
3.5 gpa or better: Hannah Mizuta
