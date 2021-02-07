NEWBERG

Three local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Following are students from the area who made the grade.• Abbey Wood, of Ontario, a senior majoring in nursing;

• Ethan Wood, of Ontario, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry; and

• Benjamin Wootton, of Weiser, a senior majoring biology.

Tags

Load comments