NEWBERG
Three local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Following are students from the area who made the grade.• Abbey Wood, of Ontario, a senior majoring in nursing;
• Ethan Wood, of Ontario, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry; and
• Benjamin Wootton, of Weiser, a senior majoring biology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.