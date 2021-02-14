WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY

More than 50 students from Payette County and Weiser made the 2020 fall dean’s list at the University of Idaho, according to a news release on Wednesday.

A total of 2,815 students qualified for the dean’s list; to qualify a student must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

A list of graduates for the Fall 2020 semester will be released later.

Following is a list of students from our area who made the grade.

FRUITLAND

Abril Anaya Carmona, Annalise M. Hanigan, Avia J. Simmons, Brooke E. Hartman, Caleb R. Ziegler, Ellie M. Tesnohlidek, Emily A. Pearce, Hannah E. Hardin, Hannah M. Platts, Josee K. Grant, Joshua R. Henggeler, Kate M. Brooks, Kyra L. Bake, Logan S. Lloyd, Marcus X. Barinaga, Mikel Berria, Noah G. Hattrup, Patience A. Mateer, Phoebe B. McGrath, Robert A. Kane, Saige M. Stampfli, Sophie R. Cowgill, and Sydney N. Miller

NEW PLYMOUTH

Holly Arritola

PAYETTE

Anna K. Holcomb, Corbin T. Parsons, Daina Aguas, Danielle N. Larson, Emmally B. Evans, Grace K. Hanigan, Jack H. Hanigan, and Katie J. Piper

WEISER

Alexis R. Saucedo, Aline R. Cortez, Andrea K. Bouvia, Brady L. Beam, Bryan V. Valdivia, Caden T. Cramer, Carson J. Beams, Emilly Perez, Grace A. Zimmerman, Grace I. Soulen, Gregory T. Reyes, Itzel A. Perez, Jarin J. Ebbers, Kaiya Y. Sanchez, Kaylee J. Nye, Keegan B. Webb, Lizette M. Almanza-Lopez, Marco A. Delgadillo, Melissa A. Curry, Mia I. Stender, Rein J. Laan, Stephanie G. Lazaro, Sydnee L. Reyes, Timothy N. Reed, Yerika J. Marquez-Ruiz, and Cameron J. Burke

