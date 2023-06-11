CORVALLIS — Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies on June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and on June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend.

The 7,338 graduates will receive 7,583 degrees. There will be 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.



Tags

Load comments