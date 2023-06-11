CORVALLIS — Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies on June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and on June 18 at OSU-Cascades in Bend.
The 7,338 graduates will receive 7,583 degrees. There will be 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. OSU’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.
The graduates will add to the ranks of OSU alumni, who have earned 287,469 degrees over the university’s 154-year history.
Malheur County students graduating this June from Oregon State include:
Adrian: Morgan Bayes, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Sciences.
Nyssa: Rocelia Celedonio, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Public Health; Delia De Leon, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences; Dennet Elizondo, Bachelor of Science, Bioresource Research; Rhonda Elizondo, Bachelor of Science, Animal Sciences; Alejandro Gonzalez, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering Management.
Mary Gordon, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering; Monserrat Hernandez-Lopez, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering; Ismael Valentin, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering.
Ontario: Jannette Armas, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Andrea Bonadiman, Bachelor of Arts, Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts; Hilario Carrillo Jr, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology; Alan Chew, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude, Civil Engineering; Michael Crockett, Bachelor of Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering.
Stephanie Juarez, Bachelor of Science, Radiation Health Physics; Leslie Nunez, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Kevin Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Bioresource Research.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.