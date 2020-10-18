LA GRANDE
Several local students graduated from Eastern Oregon University during the 2019-20 academic year and others made the dean’s list over the summer.
A list of graduates follow.
Fruitland: Sandra Dickinson, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Initial Licensure in PK-12;
Nyssa: Mariana Banuelos-Delgado, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Cyrus Garner, Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education and Initial Licensure in PK-12; and Vanessa Ruvalcaba, Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology/Sociology.
Ontario: Kelsey Alexander, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry-Biochemistry; Seth Cleaver, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics; John Lloyd, Master of Arts in Teaching in Secondary Education and Initial Licensure in PK-12; Kamilla Palomo, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Dalia Santana, Bachelor of Science in Physical Activity & Health; and Shelley York, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.
Payette: Dexter Hershey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and Diana Sandersfeld, Bachelor of Science in Anthropology/Sociology.
Vale: Nathaly Garcia Madera, Bachelor of Arts in Multidisciplinary Studies and Elementary Education and Initial Licensure in PK-12; Megan Rice, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; and Miranda Spivey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
Two local students made the 2020 summer term dean’s list.
They include Jade Burgess, of Nyssa, and Jodi Else, of Ontario.
