MOSCOW, Idaho — University Communications and Marketing at the University of Idaho has announced the list of graduates during Winter Commencement.
A total of 421 degrees were distributed. Winter Commencement was on Dec. 14, 2019.
Following are those graduates from the Western Treasure Valley Area.
Mary M. Phipps, of Fruitland, who earned a Bachelor of Science in journalism;
Dominic W. Schmid, of New Plymouth, who earned a Bachelor of Science in music;
Kayde D. Evans, of Payette, who earned a Bachelor of Science in virtual technology and design;
Alixandrea M. Reed, of Weiser, who earned a Bachelor of Environmental Science in env science;
Alyssa N. Gomez, of Weiser, who earned a Bachelor of Science in biology; and
Jon B. Hickey, of Weiser, who earned a Bachelor of Science in business and marketing.
