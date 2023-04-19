Emma Davis is pictured during one of the Owyhee Riding Club’s activities in 2022. A playday series just launched this month and a queen contest will take place in May. Learn more on the club’s Facebook page @ORC1945.
Members pause for a photo during an annual banquet in which 2023 Board of Directors were selected.
Photos courtesy of Owyhee Riding Club
Owyhee Riding Club’s 2022 Junior Queen Kylee Montenegro is pictured.
New to 2022 was a Confidence Builder Competition with the year-end top prizes going to Greenhorse., Autumn Toelle Jackson; Adult, AJ Hopson; and Youth, Carson Montenegro.
Special Members Choice Awards went to the following: Most Improved Rider, Paisley Davis; Most Improved Horse, Fancy (Kylee Montenegro); and Most Inspirational, TJ Hopson.
Elected at the Annual Banquet, the 2023 Board of Directors includes President Zach Robinson, Vice President Kristen Montenegro, Secretary Suzi Petersen, Treasurer Niki Hopson, Queen Coordinator Danna King and Trustees Bryan Flores and TJ Hopson.
On tap this year
The 2023 Owyhee Riding Club Playday Series started April 15, and continues May 20, June 3-4 and Sept. 23-24, with finals on Oct. 14-15. Playday events typically start at 10 a.m. with signups from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.
Before the series events begin, the riding club hosted a Get Lucky Payout Playday in March. Stay tuned to the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ORC1945/, for more member events.
Benefits of joining the Owyhee Riding Club include use of the arena when it is not being rented for events, no office fee at events and building long-lasting friendships.
Membership dues are priced at $50 for a single, $75 for a couple, $100 for a family, and $10 for a non-riding member.
Thank you to the ORC 2022 Queens for a great 2022: Teen Queen Nicki Naillon, Junior Queen Kylee Montenegro, and Mini Queen Sydney Roland. The 2023 Owyhee Riding Club Queen Contest will take place in May 2023 with details about queen packets and competition dates being posted on the Facebook page soon.
About the club
The Owyhee Riding Club is a group looking to promote the western way of life in a variety of activities. The mission is to create a fun, family-friendly environment to educate and encourage participation in a broad area of equine and equestrian activities. It was incorporated June 16, 1945 by Wm De-Grofft, Roy Holmes, Neil Dimmick, DO Bybee and Loyd Adams. Keep up with the Owyhee Riding Club on Facebook to see more photos, learn more about membership and get event updates.
