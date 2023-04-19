NYSSA — After an exciting 2022 Playday and Barrel Series at Oregon Trail Arena in Nyssa, Owyhee Riding Club members joined together to celebrate year-end awards.

Playday series winners included: Leadline, Violet Cruickshank; 7 & Under, Rhett Kozisek; 8-12, Alivia Kirkendall; 13-17, Mackenzi Wilson; 18-30, Lacey Barnum; 31-49, Misty Grosvenor; and Gold Card, Tracy Jones.



