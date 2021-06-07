Local piano students perform, win scholarships at annual spring contest

ONTARIO — Local piano students had the opportunity to participate in the Annual Spring Scholarship Contest sponsored by the Snake River Valley Music Teachers Association on May 3 at the Ontario Church of the Nazarene.
Josiah Shell performed “Polonaise” by Frederick Chopin. His twin brother, Jared Shell, was the first-place winner in the Freshman/Sophomore division for his performance of “Sonatina in A Minor” by George Frederick Handel.
Alex Aguilar was first-place winner in the Junior/Senior Division for his performance of “Prelude in G Minor” by Sergei Rachmaninoff. Ella Draper performed “Gymnopedie” by Erik Satie.
Alex Aguilar received a $150 check for his winning performance, and Jared Shell received a $100 check for his.
Judging the performances was Kathy Evans.
Mistress of Ceremonies was the organization’s president, Debbie Wolfe.
Other teachers who entered students in the event were Wanda Lehmkuhl and Ada Ballantyne.
Local piano teachers who are association members plan and present these events for their students each year. Any piano teacher is urged to inquire about the association and become a member
by contacting Debbie Wolfe at (541) 212-6328 for information.
The next planned event will be the Fall Piano Festival which will be held in November at TVCC. The music that students will learn and perform for that festival is from the Baroque Period. Each year, a different music period is represented.
There are 12 levels of accomplishment.
