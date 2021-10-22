NYSSA — Three photographs created by Robert Quick of Quick’s Foto Designs in Nyssa, have recently been accepted into the Merit and Imaging Excellence Collection of Professional Photographers of America’s 2021 International Photographic Competition.
As such, Quick’s work will be on display at the International Imaging Exhibition Jan. 16-18, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Imaging USA is one of the largest international expos for professional photographers.
A panel of 36 eminent international jurors selected the top photographs from over 5,000 total submitted entries at Professional’s headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,926 images were selected for the Merit Collection, and 1,225 (roughly 24%) were selected for the esteemed Imaging Excellence Collection — the best of the best. The Imaging Excellence Collection images will all be published in the much-anticipated “Excellence Collection” book by Marathon Press.
Titled “Safe Harbor,” Quick’s photograph will be in the International Photographic Exhibition alongside other top photographic works from the competition and traveling and special invitational displays. These images constitute one of the world’s largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously in one place.
Two Images titled “The Lone Guardian” and “Foggy Landing” were accepted into the Imaging Excellence Collection formerly the Loan Collection regarded as the best of the best.
Founded in 1868, Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. It currently helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection, and education, all under Professional’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.
