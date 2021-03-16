Local nonprofit wants community to 'Grow with Positivity'

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Youth and families are urged to do something positive together that embraces art by incorporating it into their yard, driveway or sidewalk and entering it into the yard art competition, which is underway for its second year.
Entries are due on Saturday and can include any visual format, such as paint, sculpture, recycled items, stacked rocks and sidewalk chalk, and can also include the message ‘Grow with Positivity.
This is the second year the Drexel H. Foundation has hosted the contest, finding a way to keep community art projects alive by finding ones that can incorporate social distancing throughout the pandemic
What you’ll need to enter
The rules for this competition are “pretty simple,” according to the flyer, and can be found online, along with the registration form, at www.thedrexelfoundation.org.
The program is open to anyone from anywhere, and youth must have parental permission before starting.
In order to compete, submit a signed artist registration along with photos of your art no later than Saturday.
“Remember the art must be rated G and the viewing of this art is ‘for kids, by kids and with kids in mind,’” reads a news release.
Age categories are 4-11, 12-14, 15-19, 20-up. Each age category includes a first-place prize and best of show will win $100 cash.
Email entries to drexelfoundation@gmail.com.
Entries must include before and after photos of the space with the artwork.
Winners will be announced on Facebook and Instagram on April 1, as well as on the foundation’s website.
Responding to need
The foundation’s art programming developed over the years in response to suggestions of identified need, according to the release.
“Our T shirt design contest gave us this great theme. We have a need to fill. While we are still limited due to COVID, we brought back this fun event. It is similar to our other competitions with four age categories so that the entire family can participate,” said Sandijean Fuson, president of the foundation.
Drexel Foundation’s Mission is to enrich the lives of youth and families by providing art, humanities and multicultural experiences and to restore and preserve historical buildings in rural eastern Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.