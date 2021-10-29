Local nonprofit holds final highway cleanup of the year

The 4-mile stretch (2 miles of Oregon, 2 miles of Idaho) where the Friends of the Owyhee is to host its fourth and last 2021 adopt-a-highway clean-up on Nov 6.

 Photo courtesy of Friends of Owyhee

JORDAN VALLEY The Friends of the Owyhee, a local nonprofit, is hosting its fourth and final adopt-a-highway clean-up of the year, and volunteers are needed.

Participants will meet on Nov. 6. at 9 a.m. at the Skinner Rockhouse Coffee, 909 US-95 in Jordan Valley. After a brief coffee social, there will be a safety talk at 9:45 a.m.

The clean-up will last until 2 p.m.; however, time is negotiable if people need to arrive later or leave earlier.

The clean-up will take place along a 4-mile stretch, which will include 2 miles in Oregon and 2 in Idaho.

The Owyhee asks volunteers to heed the following precautions and suggestions while on the highway.

• No more than 20 crew members are permitted. If people would like to bring someone, sign up via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3nuYQxp.

• No individuals under the age of 18.

• Wear sturdy walking shoes, comfortable clothes, sunscreen and layers.

• Pack plenty of water and some snacks.

The nonprofit will hand out gear (including high visibility vests, gloves, bags, and trash-grabbers) and will provide a brief orientation. After taking a picture with the Friend of the Owyhee Adopt-a-Highway sign, they will divide into groups so that they can effectively cover ground, and head out to their assigned areas.

The clean-up is estimated to take about 2 to 3 hours.

For more information, contact Sammy Castonguay at (541) 430-0577 or sammyc@owyheefriends.org.

